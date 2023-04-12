Wong is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Wong is getting some maintenance after he caught each of Boston's last four games while going 2-for-13 with a double, a walk, two runs and two RBI. Reese McGuire is catching for starting pitcher Chris Sale on Wednesday.
