Wong will start at catcher and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

The Red Sox will include Wong in the starting nine for the seventh time in eight games, with both of his last two starts having come against right-handed pitching. The right-handed-hitting Wong appeared to have fallen into the short side of a catching platoon with the lefty-hitting Reese McGuire earlier in the season, but Wong since looks to have re-emerged as the clear No. 1 option. With Wong maintaining an excellent .320/.327/.520 slash line for the season with three home runs and eight RBI and his playing time now on the rise, he might be worth a look in leagues where he's still on the waiver wire.