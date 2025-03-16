Wong (illness) is starting behind the plate and batting sixth in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Wong was scratched from the lineup Wednesday due to an illness, but he returned to team workouts Saturday and is ready for game action. The 28-year-old will begin the season as Boston's primary catcher after posting a .280/.333/.425 slash line with 13 homers and eight steals in 126 games during 2024.