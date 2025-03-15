Wong (illness) is expected to return to training camp Saturday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Wong, who was scratched from Wednesday's lineup, is feeling better and will rejoin the club. He'll likely need a few days before appearing in a Grapefruit League game.
