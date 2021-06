Wong entered the game as the runner on second base to start the 11th inning and scored the game-winning run in Tuesday's 9-5 win over Tampa Bay.

Wong served as a pinch runner for J.D. Martinez, who was the scheduled runner to start the 11th. He came around to score on Rafael Devers' two-run double. Wong is up with the Red Sox after the team placed Kevin Plawecki (hamstring) on the injured list.