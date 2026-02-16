Wong (hand) took part in live batting practice Monday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Wong reported to camp last week and appears to be fully healthy after he underwent a carpal boss excision procedure on his right hand back on Oct. 9. The hand issue perhaps played a factor in Wong's dramatic drop in production in 2025, when his OPS fell to .500 over his 188 plate appearances after he had posted a .758 OPS the season prior. Carlos Narvaez ended up overtaking Wong on the depth chart, and manager Alex Cora relayed Saturday that Narvaez "earned the right" to be the team's starter heading into 2026, per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. Cora added that Wong's solid defense behind the plate should allow him to play more frequently than the typical backup catcher, and the 29-year-old could also be an option to make starts first base when Willson Contreras needs a day off.