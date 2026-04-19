Red Sox's Connor Wong: Sitting after three straight starts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wong is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Though he'll give way to Carlos Narvaez behind the dish for the series finale, Wong may have supplanted the former atop the Red Sox's catching depth chart. Wong started each of the previous three games and owns an .885 OPS for the season, more than doubling up Narvaez's mark (.409). At least while he's dramatically outperforming Narvaez at the dish, Wong could be in line for the lion's share of the starts.
More News
-
Red Sox's Connor Wong: Taking control of catching gig•
-
Red Sox's Connor Wong: Off to good start•
-
Red Sox's Connor Wong: Draws first start•
-
Red Sox's Connor Wong: Set for backup catcher role in 2026•
-
Red Sox's Connor Wong: Avoids arbitration with Red Sox•
-
Red Sox's Connor Wong: Undergoes hand surgery•