Red Sox's Connor Wong: Steps out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wong is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals.
Wong is mired in a 1-for-17 slump and will head to the bench after starting the previous three games. Reese McGuire will take over at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's series finale.
