Wong entered as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Thursday's 9-4 extra-inning loss to the Orioles.

Wong's home run tied the game in the eighth inning, setting up the extra frame. He remained in the game to play second base and was eventually moved behind the plate when starting backstop Reese McGuire was ejected for arguing a called strike. The catching split thus far as favored McGuire, who has eight starts and 33 plate appearances compared to Wong's five starts and 20 PAs.