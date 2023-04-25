Wong is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

With Reese McGuire (hand) cleared to start Tuesday, Wong will get a breather after starting behind the plate each of the past three days. Wong still looks like Boston's nominal No. 1 catcher, though his pedestrian .549 OPS could soon cost him playing time while McGuire (.850 OPS) has soundly outperformed him at the dish.