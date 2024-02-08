Adams signed a minor-league contract with Boston on Tuesday, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.

Adams was a fifth-year senior at Mount Saint Mary's University that went undrafted in 2023. The right-hander spent his first three collegiate seasons at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC). He posted a 4.70 ERA in 2023 while leading the Mountaineers' rotation with 14 starts. Adams popped onto the radar in January while throwing at Tread Athletics' annual pro day. Per Ryan Domingues of Tread Athletics, Adams surprised evaluators with a mid-90s fastball, topping out at 96.8 mph, higher than his previous best of 94.9. Along with that, he showcased a sinker, slider and changeup.