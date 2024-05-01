Criswell (2-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 4-0 victory over the Giants, scattering two hits and a walk over five scoreless innings while striking out four.

The right-hander faced only one batter over the minimum thanks to two double plays, exiting after 79 pitches (46 strikes). Criswell has tossed 10 straight shutout innings since moving into the rotation, and while his 1.65 ERA and 0.98 WHIP aren't sustainable, the 27-year-old may be emerging as a solid starting option. He lines up to make his next start on the road this weekend in Minnesota.