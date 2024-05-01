Criswell (2-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 4-0 victory over the Giants, scattering two hits and a walk over five scoreless innings while striking out four.
The right-hander faced only one batter over the minimum thanks to two double plays, exiting after 79 pitches (46 strikes). Criswell has tossed 10 straight shutout innings since moving into the rotation, and while his 1.65 ERA and 0.98 WHIP aren't sustainable, the 27-year-old may be emerging as a solid starting option. He lines up to make his next start on the road this weekend in Minnesota.
More News
-
Red Sox's Cooper Criswell: Sharp in first win•
-
Red Sox's Cooper Criswell: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Cooper Criswell: Takes loss in bulk role•
-
Red Sox's Cooper Criswell: Ticketed for bulk relief•
-
Red Sox's Cooper Criswell: Might not start Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Cooper Criswell: Yields two runs in no-decision•