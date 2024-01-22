Criswell will enter spring training prepared to be a starting pitcher, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

All 10 of Criswell's appearances in the majors in 2023 came in relief, but they were mostly of the bulk relief variety, as he went no less than two innings and as many as 4.2 frames across those 10 outings. The 27-year-old made 17 starts (and six relief appearances) last year at Triple-A Durham. Winning a rotation spot with the Red Sox is unlikely, but Criswell does have an option remaining, so he could open the 2024 campaign in Triple-A Worcester's rotation. Long relief with the big club is also a possibility.