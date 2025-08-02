default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Red Sox optioned Criswell to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.

Criswell fired seven innings of one-run ball Friday against the Astros, but he'll end up as the roster casualty necessary to make room for Dustin May in Boston's rotation. Criswell sports a 3.57 ERA through 17.2 innings with the Red Sox this season and would likely be the next man up if any of Boston's starters need to miss time down the stretch.

More News