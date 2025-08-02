The Red Sox optioned Criswell to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.

Criswell fired seven innings of one-run ball Friday against the Astros, but he'll end up as the roster casualty necessary to make room for Dustin May in Boston's rotation. Criswell sports a 3.57 ERA through 17.2 innings with the Red Sox this season and would likely be the next man up if any of Boston's starters need to miss time down the stretch.