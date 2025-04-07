Criswell allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk during a win in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against St. Louis. He earned a save but did not strike out a batter.

It was far from an effective outing but Criswell was credited with a save in the 18-7 routing of the Cardinals. He coughed up four runs in the ninth inning, capped off by Thomas Saggese's three-run shot. Criswell owns an 8.31 ERA through 4.1 innings and shouldn't see any high-leverage action any time soon.