Criswell pitched 4.1 innings, allowing one run on five hits and a walk while striking out five batters in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.

Criswell was once again effective Sunday, limiting the damage against him to just a solo home run by Ryan Jeffers in the bottom of the third inning. The right-hander allowed a double to Carlos Santana to open the bottom of the fifth inning and was ultimately removed from the game after getting Jose Miranda to pop out in the following at-bat, which prevented him from qualifying for the win. Criswell now owns a 1.74 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 20.2 innings in five appearances this season, including four starts. He is tentatively set to return to the mound Saturday at home versus the Nationals.