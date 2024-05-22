Criswell didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Tampa Bay, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk across 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

Both of the runs against Criswell came in the first inning, where he allowed Josh Lowe and Randy Arozarena to reach via hit to start the frame before Isaac Paredes plated them both with a single to left field. Despite not letting a runner reach scoring position after the first, Criswell's day came to an end early in the fifth when manager Alex Cora went to the bullpen in response to Yandy Diaz entering as a pinch hitter. With Garrett Whitlock (oblique) expected to undergo surgery, Criswell can be penciled into Boston's starting rotation for the foreseeable future. He's tentatively scheduled for a Monday start against the Orioles at Camden Yards.