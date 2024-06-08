Criswell (3-3) yielded four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk over 4.1 innings Friday, striking out two and taking a loss against the White Sox.

Criswell gave up one run through three frames before the White Sox plated three runs in the fourth inning. It was the third time in his last five outings that he's failed to complete at least five innings. During that stretch, he's posted a 6.45 ERA, driving his season number up to 4.13. Criswell is currently in line for a home matchup against the Yankees next week.