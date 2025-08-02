Criswell did not factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Astros, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts over seven innings.

Criswell allowed just a solo homer in the second inning and otherwise kept the Astros in check, needing only 84 pitches to complete seven strong frames in his first start and seventh major-league appearance of the season. The 29-year-old now owns a 3.57 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB across 17.2 innings with the Red Sox, though Friday's outing was likely just a spot start with Dustin May in line to take the fifth spot in the team's rotation.