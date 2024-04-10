Criswell is under consideration to fill Nick Pivetta's (elbow) slot in the rotation, Julian McWilliams and Alex Speier of The Boston Globe report.

The Red Sox are hopeful Pivetta can return when eligible to come off the 15-day injured list and will need a fill-in starter. Criswell opened the season in the rotation at Triple-A Worcester and most recently pitched Sunday for the WooSox. He'd be available to start Saturday, the next time the Red Sox need a fifth starter. Criswell has allowed one run on eight hits and three walks while striking out nine over 10.1 innings in two starts. Boston is also considering the currently rostered long reliever Chase Anderson, who has made two multi-inning appearances.