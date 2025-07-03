Red Sox's Cooper Criswell: Returns to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox optioned Criswell to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday.
Criswell will return to Worcester after he was called up to serve as the Red Sox's 27th man Wednesday while Boston and Cincinnati resumed a suspended game from Tuesday before playing the series finale. He was expected to work in bulk relief in the second game of the day, but the Red Sox used five other pitchers before Criswell was called upon to record the final five outs of their 8-4 win. He kept the Reds off the board and gave up two hits during his appearance, bringing his ERA and WHIP to 5.06 and 1.78, respectively, through 10.2 innings with the big club.
