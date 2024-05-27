Criswell (2-2) took the loss Monday against Baltimore, yielding seven runs (six earned) on six hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out two.

Criswell didn't allow a home run, but he gave up four doubles and a triple in his worst outing of the season thus far. The 27-year-old had not allowed more than three earned runs in any appearance before Monday, and his ERA ballooned from 2.86 to 3.96 as a result. The right-hander's two strikeouts Monday were his lowest tally since April 18, and he will look to improve on that number in his next scheduled start, tentatively slated for this weekend against Detroit.