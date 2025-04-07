The Red Sox optioned Criswell to Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Criswell was needed for three innings in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals, allowing five runs (three earned) while being credited with a save. The Red Sox are replacing him with a fresh arm in calling up Robert Stock.
