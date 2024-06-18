The Red Sox optioned Criswell to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Criswell will give up his active roster spot to Chris Martin (personal), who's being activated from the 15-day IL. Criswell posted a 4.15 ERA across 52.0 innings with the Boston and should be one of the first options the Red Sox look at if a starter were to get injured.