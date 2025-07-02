The Red Sox recalled Criswell from Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Criswell will serve in a bulk-relief role behind opening pitcher Brennan Bernardino in Wednesday's game versus the Reds. The right-hander went five innings and threw 87 pitches Saturday for Worcester, so he won't have a normal starter's workload Wednesday while pitching on short rest. Since Criswell is being designated as the Red Sox's 27th man for the day after Boston and Cincinnati resumed Tuesday's suspended game earlier Wednesday, he's expected to head back to Triple-A immediately after the contest.