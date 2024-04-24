Share Video

Criswell will draw the start Wednesday against the Guardians, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Criswell is set to make his second start of the season Wednesday, entering the contest with a 4.26 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with four strikeouts over 6.1 innings over two appearances in 2024. The right-hander pitched four innings, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four batters in his only start of the season so far April 13 versus the Angels.

