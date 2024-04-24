Criswell will draw the start Wednesday against the Guardians, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Criswell is set to make his second start of the season Wednesday, entering the contest with a 4.26 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with four strikeouts over 6.1 innings over two appearances in 2024. The right-hander pitched four innings, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four batters in his only start of the season so far April 13 versus the Angels.
More News
-
Red Sox's Cooper Criswell: Takes loss in bulk role•
-
Red Sox's Cooper Criswell: Ticketed for bulk relief•
-
Red Sox's Cooper Criswell: Might not start Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Cooper Criswell: Yields two runs in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Cooper Criswell: Set for season debut•
-
Red Sox's Cooper Criswell: In line to start Saturday•