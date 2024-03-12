Criswell allowed two hits and struck out four over 3.2 scoreless innings in Monday's spring start against Pittsburgh.

Criswell was added to the rotation competition after an elbow injury to Lucas Giolito will for him to undergo surgery Tuesday. "We see [Criswell] as a starter until he's not," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "Whatever decision we make, I'm intrigued." With two open rotation spots following Giolito's injury, Criswell joins a mix that includes Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock and Josh Winckowski. Criswell had a 5.97 ERA over 12 games with the Angels and Rays from 2021-23, but the Red Sox felt he could benefit from a personalized plan for improvement, which included changing the grip on his slider and improving his fastball. The right-hander has allowed four runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out 10 over 10.1 spring innings.