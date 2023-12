Criswell signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Red Sox on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Criswell was designated for assignment by the Rays and later non-tendered after recording a 5.73 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with 27 strikeouts across 33 innings last season. The 27-year-old righty will now join the Red Sox's bullpen as a low-risk depth piece, and the chances of Criswell appearing in high-leverage situations next year are slim.