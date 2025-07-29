Red Sox's Cooper Criswell: Slated for promotion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox will recall Criswell from Triple-A Worcester prior to Tuesday's game in Minnesota, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Criswell will provide some much-needed length in the Boston bullpen after Richard Fitts lasted only four innings in Monday's loss to the Twins. The veteran righty has made six relief appearances with the Red Sox in 2025, allowing nine runs (six earned) with a 5:3 K:BB over 10.2 frames.
