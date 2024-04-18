Criswell (0-1) took the loss Thursday against the Guardians, allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk over 2.1 innings.

While Criswell didn't miss many bats in his brief outing, the Red Sox defense didn't do him any favors, as they committed a pair of errors behind the right-hander resulting in three unearned runs. The 27-year-old Criswell sports a 4.26 ERA with a 1.58 WHIP and 4:2 K:BB through his first 6.1 innings this season. He'll likely continue to work in a bulk role while Nick Pivetta (elbow) and Garrett Whitlock (oblique) are sidelined.