The Red Sox added Criswell to the active roster to serve as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians.
Since being sent down to Triple-A in early April, Criswell has turned in a 0.82 ERA and 0.91 WHIP across 11 innings alongside a 16:3 K:BB. He'll help the Red Sox's bullpen get through Saturday's twin bill but is likely to head back to Worcester after Game 2 is finished.
More News
-
Red Sox's Cooper Criswell: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Cooper Criswell: Earns save Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Cooper Criswell: Sent to minors•
-
Red Sox's Cooper Criswell: Strong showing in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Cooper Criswell: Secures sixth win•
-
Red Sox's Cooper Criswell: Pulled after four perfect frames•