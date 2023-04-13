Kluber allowed five runs on four hits and a walk over 4.2 innings in Thursday's 9-3 loss to the Rays. He struck out seven.

Kluber allowed a leadoff home run to Yandy Diaz in the first inning. He'd settle down, retiring 11 of the next 12 batters. However, he stumbled in the fifth, allowing three runs after a Harold Ramirez double to lead off the inning. The veteran right-hander falls to 0-3 to start the season with a 6.92 ERA through 13 innings. Kluber is in line to make his next start Tuesday at home against the Twins.