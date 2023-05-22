Kluber (2-6) yielded five runs (one earned) over 2.1 innings and took a loss against the Padres on Sunday. He allowed three hits and three walks while striking out one batter.

The Padres jumped all over Kluber in the first inning, plating four runs. He was later charged with one more run in the third after he was removed from the game. Just one of the runs allowed was earned, meaning Kluber dropped his ERA from 6.41 to 6.26. On the bright side, this was his first start all year without giving up a home run. Kluber's next start is currently lined up to be in Arizona.