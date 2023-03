Manager Alex Cora said Sunday there's a "good chance" Kluber starts against the Orioles on Opening Day, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Cora indicated he made the decision during the offseason that Chris Sale won't get the Opening Day nod, and Kluber is the current favorite to start. Kluber joined the Red Sox on a one-year deal that includes a club option for 2024 after he posted a 4.34 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 139:21 K:BB across 164 innings for the Rays last year.