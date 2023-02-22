Kluber will make his first spring start Feb. 28 against the Marlins, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed his planned rotation for the first few spring games with Kluber being the first projected regular member of the rotation. The manager did not mention projected starters beyond Tuesday's night game against Miami. A slate of minor league pitchers will throw Friday's seven-inning exhibition against Northeastern University, a traditional spring kickoff for Boston. Saturday's starter is TBA while Josh Winckowski (Sunday) and Kutter Crawford (Monday) will follow.