Kluber (0-1) earned the loss Thursday against the Orioles, giving up five earned runs off of six hits and four walks while striking out four batters through 3.1 innings.

Kluber had a solid spring and made comments about how much his command had improved during camp, though that all seemed to go out the window Thursday against Baltimore. The 36-year-old veteran put up a 4.34 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with the Rays last season, and it didn't take long to feel the effects of pitching in hitter-friendly Fenway Park.