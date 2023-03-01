Kluber allowed two hits and struck out one over two scoreless innings in Tuesday's spring game against Miami.

Kluber was the first member of Boston's projected rotation to take the hill and worked around a pair of hits, including a leadoff double in the second inning. He threw 26 pitches (18 strikes) in what looked like a routine outing for the 36-year-old veteran. "He went through his progression, threw strikes, got weak contact," Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Ian Browne of MLB.com. "Now we'll move on to the next one." According to Browne, Kluber's next start is scheduled for Saturday when he'll throw three innings.