Kluber allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four over 2.2 scoreless innings in Sunday's spring start against the Marlins.

Kluber fanned the side in the first inning then worked around two baserunners in the second before leaving with the bases loaded in the third. All eight outs were either strikeouts or groundouts. Kluber has allowed four hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings.