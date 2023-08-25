Boston transferred Kluber (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

This move clears out a 40-man roster spot for reliever Zack Weiss, who has been claimed off waivers from the Angels. Kluber has been sidelined since June 21 because of a shoulder injury and there remains no timetable for his return.