Kluber has been moved to the bullpen, Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed Wednesday in a radio interview with "Gresh and Fauria" on WEEI 93.7, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Cora had said earlier this week that Kluber would make his next start, but the skipper has apparently changed his mind. Kluber has been dreadful after inking a one-year, $10 million contract over the offseason, putting up a 6.26 ERA and 34:18 K:BB across 41.2 innings covering nine starts. That, combined with Tanner Houck's strong showing his last time out, is the impetus behind Kluber's demotion. The 37-year-old wouldn't seem to be a great fit for relief and figures to be relegated to a mop-up role.