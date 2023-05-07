Kluber (2-4) earned the win over Philadelphia on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out one batter over five innings.

Kluber was far from dominant in the outing, as he induced just nine swinging strikes and punched out only one batter. However, he didn't issue any walks and kept the Phillies away from big innings, allowing a single run in each of the second, fourth and fifth frames. Kluber needed 91 pitches to get through five innings, but that was enough for him to pick up his second victory. He began the campaign with four straight losses, but he's improved with two wins over his past three starts, allowing a tolerable seven earned runs over 16.1 frames during that stretch.