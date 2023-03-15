Kluber will start Opening Day versus the Orioles on March 30, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Manager Alex Cora confirmed Wednesday that Kluber will toe the rubber for the season-opener at Fenway, stating that he informed Kluber of that decision in January. Kluber signed with the Red Sox this offseason and he'll look to recapture some of his former glory as he joins his fourth team in four years. The right-hander produced a serviceable 4.34 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 139 strikeouts over 164 innings in 31 starts with Tampa Bay in 2022, but he hasn't had an ERA under 3.83 since 2018, a figure he lived below for five straight seasons prior.