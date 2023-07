The Red Sox shut down Kluber (shoulder) from all baseball activity Saturday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Kluber suffered a setback during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester, and will now have his return date pushed back. There's been no word on how severe Kluber's setback is, but he figures to still be multiple weeks away from returning to Boston. The 37-year-old righty held a 7.04 ERA and 1.64 WHIP through 55 innings before getting injured in late June.