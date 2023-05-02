Kluber did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks over 5.1 innings during a 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays. He struck out seven.

Kluber was spotted a 2-0 lead after the first, but he quickly coughed the advantage up by giving up a three-run homer to Bo Bichette in the second. However, that was the only blemish on the right-hander's ledger, as he was pulled at 104 pitches with one out in the sixth. Monday's performance was a mixed bag for Kluber, who tied season highs with four walks and seven strikeouts, and his overall numbers (6.44 ERA and 1.40 WHIP) continue to look bleak despite a couple of solid outings. He'll look to find his footing during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for a three-game set versus St. Louis.