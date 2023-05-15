Kluber (2-5) allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Cardinals.

Most of the damage against Kluber on Sunday came via the long ball, including Andrew Knizner's two-run shot in the fourth inning. Kluber was 2-0 in his last three starts after beginning the year 0-4 but found his way back to the loss column. His ERA rose to an ugly 6.41 with a 33:15 K:BB through eight starts. Kluber's next start is currently projected to be in San Diego.