Kluber (2-5) allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Cardinals.
Most of the damage against Kluber on Sunday came via the long ball, including Andrew Knizner's two-run shot in the fourth inning. Kluber was 2-0 in his last three starts after beginning the year 0-4 but found his way back to the loss column. His ERA rose to an ugly 6.41 with a 33:15 K:BB through eight starts. Kluber's next start is currently projected to be in San Diego.
More News
-
Red Sox's Corey Kluber: Nabs second win•
-
Red Sox's Corey Kluber: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Corey Kluber: Stifles O's for first win•
-
Red Sox's Corey Kluber: Takes fourth straight loss•
-
Red Sox's Corey Kluber: Allows four runs in loss•
-
Red Sox's Corey Kluber: Takes tough loss Wednesday•