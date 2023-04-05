Kluber (0-2) took the loss Wednesday as the Red Sox were downed 4-1 by the Pirates, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over five innings while striking out two.

The veteran right-hander didn't pitch poorly, tossing 44 of 67 pitches for strikes before exiting, but Kluber left the game with Boston down 1-0 and they never found a tying run. While his Cy Young days are behind him, Kluber could still be able to provide the Red Sox with solid outings. He'll take a 6.48 ERA and 6:5 K:BB through 8.1 innings into his next start, and while he potentially lines up for a two-step next week, the return of Garrett Whitlock (hip) could shuffle the team's rotation and provide Kluber with an extra day of rest instead.