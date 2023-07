Kluber (shoulder) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session at Fenway Park on Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Boston manager Alex Cora was encouraged by the session, noting Kluber looked much better than he did in the days and weeks leading up to his placement on the injured list June 21. "Healthwise, he feels a lot stronger, which is good. You can see the sharpness of the pitches and the ability to locate in that bullpen," Cora said. The right-hander's next step will be a two-inning bullpen Thursday.