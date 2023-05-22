Boston manager Alex Cora said Kluber will make his next start Sunday in Arizona, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Kluber lasted just 2.1 innings in a loss to the Padres on Sunday and walked three batters during a four-run first inning. With Garrett Whitlock (elbow) expected to be activated and start this coming Saturday, Boston's rotation will swell to six. That means Cora will have a decide on which starter to cut to get back to a five-man rotation. Kluber had been off the radar when it came to potential rotation removals the last few weeks, but it's hard to defend his 6.26 ERA and 18 walks over 41.2 innings.