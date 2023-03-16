Kluber allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Rays.

On the day Kluber was named Boston's Opening Day starter, the right-hander authored the best of his four Grapefruit League outings. The 36-year-old commented on the progression he's made since the first outing, noting his ability to command pitches and throw them for strikes, per CJ Haddad of MLB.com. Kluber has allowed three runs on 13 hits and five walks while striking out 14 over 12.2 spring innings.