Rosier was traded from the Padres to the Red Sox on Tuesday along with Eric Hosmer, Max Ferguson and cash in exchange for Jay Groome, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The main crux of this deal is that the Padres are paying the Red Sox to take Hosmer, but Boston will also pick up some fringe prospects in Rosier and Ferguson. Rosier, who is now in his third organization after being shipped from Seattle to San Diego as part of the return for Adam Frazier, is 22 years old and is hitting .263/.381/.396 with six home runs and 33 steals in 85 games at High-A.